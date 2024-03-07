Switzerland experienced a slight decrease in its unemployment rate for the first time in four months, as reported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Thursday. The unadjusted unemployment rate for February was 2.4 percent, down from January’s 2.5 percent. In the same month the previous year, the jobless rate was at 2.1 percent.The number of people registered as unemployed dropped to 111,879 in February from January’s 113,175. Meanwhile, the rate of unemployment among the youth (aged 15-24) remained stable at 2.3 percent. Similarly, data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was consistent at 2.2 percent for February, the same figure as in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com