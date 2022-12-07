Switzerland’s unemployment rate increased slightly in November, in line with expectations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Wednesday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.0 percent in November from 1.9 percent in October.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.
The number of registered unemployed persons climbed to 91,327 in November from 89,636 in the prior month.
The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, held steady at 1.9 percent in November.
Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- *Australian Dollar Weakens To 1.0550 Against NZ Dollar, Lowest Since December 2021 - December 7, 2022
- *Australian Dollar Edges Down To 1.5671 Against Euro - December 7, 2022
- *Australian Dollar Drops To 1-week Low Of 0.6673 Against U.S. Dollar - December 7, 2022