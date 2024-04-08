Switzerland saw no change in its unemployment rate in March, maintaining the same rate as in February, according to a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) released on Monday. The unemployment rate, unadjusted, remained at 2.4 percent, a slight increase from the 2.0 percent recorded the same time last year.The report also indicated a drop in the number of registered unemployed individuals, decreasing to 108,593 in March from 111,879 the previous month. The unemployment rate amongst young people, specifically between the ages of 15 and 24, also fell to 2.1 percent from February’s 2.3 percent.Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate recorded a minor increase, standing at 2.3 percent in March, up slightly from February’s 2.2 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com