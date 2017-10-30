Swiss KOF Economic Barometer Highest Since Sep 2010

A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy improved for the second straight month in October to the strongest level in just over seven years, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Monday.

The KOF Economic Barometer climbed to 109.1 in October from 106.1 in September, which was revised up from 105.8.

Economists had expected the index to rise to 106.5.

The upward tendency in October was mainly driven by the banking and manufacturing indicators.

The prospects for exports and the accommodation and food service activities were also somewhat better than before.

At the same time, the outlook for domestic consumption showed a stagnating phase, while the construction sector had declined somewhat.

