Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall In August

Switzerland’s producer and import prices declined in August, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices fell 3.5 percent year-on-year in August.

The producer price index fell 2.2 percent annually in August and import prices decreased 6.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.4 percent in August.

The latest rise was mainly due to lower prices for chemical and pharmaceutical products, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices fell 0.8 percent yearly in August and rose 0.1 percent a month ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com