Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall In July

Switzerland’s producer and import price declined further in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The producer and import prices declined 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.4 percent fall in June. That was in line with economists’ expectation.

The measure has been falling since January.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.1 percent in July, following a 0.5 percent in the previous month. Prices fell for a second straight month.

The producer prices fell 0.1 percent on month in June and declined 1.0 percent from a year ago.

