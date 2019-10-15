Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall In September

Switzerland’s producer and import prices declined at a faster-than-expected rate in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The producer and import prices declined 2.0 percent year-on-year in September. Economists had expected a 1.7 percent fall.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.3 percent in September, while economists had expected the prices to remain unchanged.

The latest decline was due to lower prices for petroleum products and scrap, the agency said.

The producer prices fell 0.2 percent monthly in September and declined 1.0 percent from a year ago.

