Swiss Producer Prices And Import Prices Increase In April

Switzerland’s producer and import prices increased in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.
Producer and import prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in April.
The producer price index increased 0.7 percent annually in April and import prices accelerated 4.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.7 percent in April.
Prices for computer, electronic and optical products, machinery, basic metals, semi-finished metal products and metal products were higher in April, the agency said.
Domestic sale prices grew 1.6 percent yearly in April and declined 0.7 percent from a month ago.
