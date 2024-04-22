Swiss Re has introduced an enhanced version of its Life & Health underwriting manual, Life Guide. This updated guide now includes the Swiss Re Life Guide Scout, a tool powered by Generative AI that also utilizes Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI Service. Swiss Re claims that this new feature will improve both the efficiency and quality of underwriting. The Life Guide Scout enables underwriters to quickly get AI-generated responses to their professional queries.Currently, Swiss Re is launching the Life Guide Scout as a pilot program in English. However, a broader roll-out is already in the works for later this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com