Swiss Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Swiss retail sales declined for the second straight month in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.

Retail sales decreased by real 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, following August’s 1 percent decline. This was the second consecutive decrease in retail turnover.

Excluding fuel, retail turnover fell 0.5 percent after falling 1.1 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, retail turnover grew 0.5 percent in September, in contrast to August’s 0.7 percent decrease.

In nominal terms, retail turnover remained stable in September from the previous year and rose by 0.8 percent from the prior month.

