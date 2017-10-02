Swiss Retail Sales Fall In August

Switzerland’s retail sales declined in August, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday.

Retail sales turnover fell 0.2 percent in August from the previous year, after staying flat in July.

On a monthly basis, retail turnover dropped 0.2 percent.

In nominal terms, turnover in the retail sector decreased 0.6 percent from a year ago. Month-on-month, sales slid 0.3 percent in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com