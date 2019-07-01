Swiss Retail Sales Fall Most In 8 Months

Switzerland’s retail sales declined at the steepest rate in eight months in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The retail sales value decreased 1.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.8 percent fall in April.

The latest decline was the weakest since September last year, when sales was 2.8 percent.

Sales of non-food sector declined by 2.9 percent in May and that of food, beverages and tobacco fell by 1.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 1.3 percent in May, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.

