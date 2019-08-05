Swiss Retail Sales Grow In June

Switzerland’s retail sales grew in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose a working day adjusted real 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.1 percent decline in May.

Retail sales of non-food sector gained 1.7 percent in July, while food, beverages and tobacco fell a 0.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.5 percent in June, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in the preceding month.

In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.7 percent annually in June and increased 1.4 percent a month ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com