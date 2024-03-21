In Switzerland, the M3 Money Supply for February 2024 recorded a decrease from the previous month. The current indicator reached 1130.1 billion, down from 1134.7 billion in January 2024. This data, updated on 21st March 2024, suggests a contraction in the overall money supply within the Swiss economy.The M3 Money Supply is a key economic indicator that encompasses all of the country’s physical currency as well as deposits in various financial institutions. A decline in the money supply can have implications for inflation, interest rates, and overall economic activity. Analysts will be closely monitoring this development to assess its potential impact on Switzerland’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com