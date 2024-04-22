Switzerland’s M3 Money Supply showed growth in March 2024, reaching 1136.9 billion Swiss francs, up from the previous figure of 1130.1 billion Swiss francs recorded in February 2024. This increase indicates a positive trend in the country’s monetary aggregate, reflecting potential economic expansion.The data, updated on 22 April 2024, highlights Switzerland’s monetary policy dynamics and provides valuable insights into the overall financial landscape of the nation. The rise in M3 Money Supply suggests that there is increased liquidity in the economy, which could support investment activities and stimulate economic growth in the coming months. Investors and analysts will be keen on monitoring future developments in Switzerland’s money supply to gauge the trajectory of the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com