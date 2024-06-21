Switzerland’s M3 money supply witnessed a minor decline in May 2024, according to recently updated figures. As of June 21, 2024, the Swiss National Bank reported that the M3 money supply has fallen to 1,136,149.0 billion CHF, marking a decrease from the 1,143,475.0 billion CHF recorded in April 2024.This slight contraction in the M3 money supply, which includes cash, deposits, and easily convertible near money, indicates a tightening of liquidity in the Swiss economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data to assess the potential impact on the nation’s financial stability and economic activity.Stay tuned for further analysis and implications of this change on both domestic and global financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com