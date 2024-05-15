Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) announced that Ken Rizvi will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer starting July 15, 2024. Ken will report directly to Synaptics President and CEO Michael Hurlston and will be a part of the company’s leadership team.With over two decades of experience in the semiconductor sector, Ken brings a wealth of expertise in finance and banking. Prior to joining Synaptics, he held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at SMART Global Holdings, Inc. His previous roles include Chief Financial Officer at UTAC Holdings Ltd and Isola Group, as well as senior finance positions at Micron Technology and ON Semiconductor.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com