Virgin Red has announced a multi-year partnership with Synchrony (SYF) and Mastercard to introduce the Virgin Red Rewards World Elite Mastercard credit card program. Synchrony will serve as the exclusive U.S. issuer for this multi-category travel credit card, while Mastercard will be the sole payments network. The card is expected to debut in the latter half of 2024."The new Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard offers a dynamic consumer experience that makes shopping and adventures more meaningful," said Chiro Aikat, Executive Vice President of U.S. Market Development at Mastercard.Virgin Red will release further details about the credit card program's launch in the coming months.