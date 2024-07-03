Syncona (SYNC.L) has pledged $42.5 million towards a $170 million Series B round of financing for its portfolio company, Beacon Therapeutics. Following this investment, Syncona’s holding value in Beacon will reach $131.9 million. When the entire Series B funding is drawn down, Syncona’s ownership stake in the company will be 41.4%.Beacon Therapeutics specializes in ophthalmic gene therapy. Their leading candidate, AGTC-501, is a gene therapy program currently under investigation for treating X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP).For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com