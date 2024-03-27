Syndax Pharmaceuticals has announced that its New Drug Application (NDA) for revumenib has been granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Revumenib is the company’s pioneering menin inhibitor for treating both adult and pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A-rearranged or KMT2Ar acute leukemia.Currently, the NDA filing for revumenib is under examination as part of the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review Program (RTOR). The expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been scheduled for September 26, 2024. The RTOR facilitates an expedited review process and encourages continuous collaboration between the applicant and the FDA, a practice that has proven to speed up approvals in the past.To stay updated with more health-related news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com