Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) has unveiled updated data from several combination trials involving revumenib, the company's selective small molecule menin inhibitor, targeting patients with acute leukemias. The latest findings reaffirm revumenib's potential to augment existing standard-of-care treatments."We are dedicated to advancing revumenib across a diverse range of acute leukemia patients," said Neil Gallagher, President and Head of Research and Development at Syndax. "As we anticipate the forthcoming approval of revumenib for relapsed or refractory cases, we are eager to share additional clinical data both as a monotherapy and in combination. Our goal is to enhance treatment options in various acute leukemia scenarios where innovative solutions are critically needed."