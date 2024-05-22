Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported an increase in profit for its second quarter compared to the same period last year, although the results fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.The company posted a net income of $299.1 million, or $1.92 per share, up from $275.6 million, or $1.78 per share, in the second quarter of the previous year.On an adjusted basis, Synopsys reported earnings of $466.9 million or $3.00 per share for the quarter.Analysts, on average, had anticipated earnings of $3.03 per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters, which typically excludes special items in its estimates.Quarterly revenue grew by 15.9%, reaching $1.46 billion, compared to $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year.### Synopsys, Inc. Q2 Financial Highlights (GAAP):- **Net Income (Q2):** $299.1 million vs. $275.6 million last year- **EPS (Q2):** $1.92 vs. $1.78 last year- **Revenue (Q2):** $1.46 billion vs. $1.26 billion last year### Guidance:- **Next Quarter EPS:** $2.22 – $2.35- **Next Quarter Revenue:** $1.5 – $1.53 billion- **Full Year EPS:** $9.14 – $9.36- **Full Year Revenue:** $6.09 – $6.15 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com