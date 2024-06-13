T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a leading mobile telecommunications firm, announced on Thursday that it has secured a $2.67 billion Spiral 4 contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver wireless solutions over the next decade.Under this agreement, T-Mobile will provide wireless products and services to all Department of Defense (DoD) agencies.The DoD will utilize T-Mobile’s 5G network to implement cutting-edge wireless solutions.The contract encompasses voice, data, fixed wireless services, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and mobility management systems, ensuring dependable connectivity for governmental operations.This new contract supersedes the previous Spiral 3 iteration, reflecting updates in industry standards and technological advancements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com