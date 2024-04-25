T-Mobile US, Inc., a major player in the telecommunications sector, has announced a joint venture with EQT AB Group, an investment company. The venture involves EQT’s Infrastructure VI fund which will purchase the fiber-to-the-home platform, Lumos, previously belonging to EQT Infrastructure III.The finalized transaction is projected to occur between late 2024 and early 2025 during which T-Mobile is expected to invest about $950 million. This investment will grant T-Mobile a 50% equity stake in the joint venture along with all current fiber customers.In the interval of 2027 and 2028, T-Mobile is further projected to make an additional capital contribution of approximately $500 million. With these collective investments, Lumos is anticipated to expand its reach to about 3.5 million homes by the end of 2028.This venture will combine T-Mobile’s customer experience and retail, marketing, and brand prowess with EQT’s expertise in fiber infrastructure investment.Upon completion of the transaction, Lumos, presently providing fiber optic internet and home wi-fi service to 320,000 households over an extensive 7,500 route miles in the Mid-Atlantic region, plans to transition to a wholesale model in collaboration with T-Mobile to attract new customers.The venture will zero in on the identification and selection of markets, network engineering and design, network deployment, and customer installation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com