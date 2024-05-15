The Taiwan stock market has experienced gains for three consecutive sessions, adding nearly 430 points or 2.1 percent. Currently, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) stands just above the 20,985-point threshold, and it is anticipated to open again in positive territory on Wednesday.The global economic outlook for Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, buoyed by promising signs regarding interest rate prospects. While European markets remained flat and mixed, U.S. markets saw positive movements, likely guiding Asian markets to follow this upward trend.The TSE saw a modest rise on Tuesday, driven by varied performances in the technology and plastics sectors, although financial stocks showed weakness. The index closed the day with a gain of 128.14 points, or 0.61 percent, landing at 20,985.85 after oscillating between 20,816.77 and 20,994.53 during the trading session.In terms of individual stock performances: Cathay Financial fell 1.45 percent, Mega Financial dropped 1.34 percent, CTBC Financial decreased 1.23 percent, Fubon Financial declined 0.42 percent, First Financial lost 1.44 percent, and E. Sun Financial slipped 1.41 percent. Conversely, Taiwan Semiconductor rose by 0.73 percent, United Microelectronics dipped 0.57 percent, Hon Hai Precision increased by 1.47 percent, and Largan Precision surged by 2.68 percent. Catcher Technology saw a modest rise of 0.22 percent, while MediaTek jumped 3.59 percent. Delta Electronics eased slightly by 0.16 percent, Novatek Microelectronics fell 0.68 percent, Nan Ya Plastics improved by 0.71 percent, both Asia Cement and Formosa Plastics fell by 0.44 percent, China Steel added 0.60 percent, and Taiwan Cement remained unchanged.Wall Street’s positive trend is expected to influence Asian markets, as the major U.S. indices posted gains following a late-session push. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 126.60 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 39,558.11; the NASDAQ Composite rallied 122.94 points or 0.75 percent to close at 16,511.18; and the S&P 500 added 25.26 points or 0.48 percent, ending at 5,246.68.The advance on Wall Street was supported by declining treasury yields, with the benchmark ten-year note yield hitting its lowest closing level in over a month. Initially, treasury yields rose in response to a Labor Department report revealing a higher-than-expected increase in U.S. producer prices for April. However, the report also included downward revisions for March data, which some economists interpreted as a positive indicator for the interest rate outlook.In commodities, oil futures fell on Tuesday as concerns grew over the Federal Reserve maintaining higher interest rates due to the increase in U.S. producer prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June declined by $1.10, or approximately 1.4 percent, settling at $78.02 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com