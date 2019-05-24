Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Taiwan Cuts 2019 Growth Forecast On Weaker Tech Export Outlook

Taiwan Cuts 2019 Growth Forecast On Weaker Tech Export Outlook

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Taiwan’s government slashed the growth forecast for this year on Friday, citing a weaker outlook for exports due to the global trade tensions.

The government cut the growth forecast for this year to 2.19 percent from 2.27 percent predicted earlier, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, or DGBAS, said.

The momentum in the world economy anticipated to be slower this year, together with the inventory adjustments in the semiconductor industry and worldwide weaker demand for mobile devices, would drag the export growth, the agency said.

Total exports are forecast to grow 2.62 percent this year versus 3.75 percent last year. Private consumption is expected to rise 2.02 percent, supported by a stronger labor market, income tax cuts and subsidies.

Investments are projected to grow 4.48 percent, mainly driven by the outlay in the semiconductor manufacturing.

The inflation forecast was also revised downward, by 0.02 percentage points to 0.71 percent. That was mainly due to the decrease in the wholesale prices and the end of the impact from lifting tobacco tax.

The agency also released the growth figures for the first quarter.

Gross domestic product grew 1.71 percent year-on-year, which was slightly less than the 1.72 percent flash estimate released on April 30.

Fourth quarter growth for 2018 was revised 1.80 percent from 1.78 percent.

GDP rose 2.33 percent quarterly on a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis in the first quarter.

The full year growth for 2018 was confirmed at 2.63 percent.

In the first quarter, private consumption annual growth slowed to 1.32 percent from 1.46 percent, due to weaker sales of vehicles, information and communication technology equipment and financial services.

Investment growth eased to 6.90 percent from 9.32 percent. Exports grew 0.97 percent and imports rose 1.13 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.