Taiwan Export Growth Slows In April

Taiwan’s export rose at a softer pace in April, while the increase in imports accelerated, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

Exports increased 18.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 21.3 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast shipments to rise 16.1 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, and machinery increased in April, while exports of plastics & rubber and articles declined from last year.

Imports rose 26.7 percent annually in April, following a 20.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 20.0 percent increase.

The trade surplus totaled US$4.907 billion in April. Economists had expected a surplus of US$4.88 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com