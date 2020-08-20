Taiwan Export Order Growth Accelerates In July

Taiwan’s export orders growth accelerated for the second straight month in July, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Export orders grew 12.4 percent on a yearly basis in July. Economists had forecast the annual order growth to ease to 3.7 percent from 6.5 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, export orders gained 11.1 percent in July.

Data showed that orders for information and communication products logged the biggest annual growth of 29.9 percent in July. Meanwhile, mineral products posted the largest fall of 66.2 percent.

