Taiwan Export Orders Accelerate More Than Expected

Taiwan’s export orders increased more than expected in September, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Export orders advanced 25.7 percent year-on-year in September. Economists had expected a 17.0 percent growth.

Orders for mineral products accelerated 120.8 percent annually in September and those of chemicals gained 44.8 percent. Bookings for basic metals and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof, and transport equipment increased by 46.5 percent and 40.6 percent, respectively.

Demand for machinery grew 13.1 percent and those of electronic products rose 21.5 percent. Orders for information and communication products, and electrical machinery increased by 39.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, export orders grew 17.6 percent in September.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com