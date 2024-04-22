Taiwan experienced a rise in export orders in March, following a sharp drop in the previous month, as per the data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.The export orders increased by 1.2 percent on a year-over-year basis in March, a significant recovery from a 10.4 percent fall in February. The most substantial growth was observed in orders for electronic products, which rose by 12.0 percent. Meanwhile, orders for optical, photographic, and cinematographic apparatus experienced a decline of 11.8 percent. The foreign orders for information and communication products increased by 4.3 percent.In contrast, orders for transport equipment were considerably low, falling by 16.8 percent compared to last year. On a month-to-month basis, export orders in March saw a substantial jump of 25.0 percent.When measured in New Taiwan dollar terms, annual growth for export orders was 5.0 percent and monthly growth was up by 26.0 percent in March.Other released official data revealed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the country remained stable at 3.40 percent in March. This rate was slightly higher a year ago at 3.58 percent. The total number of unemployed people in March was 408,000, a slight increase from 407,000 in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com