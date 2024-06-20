Taiwan’s export orders experienced a consecutive three-month increase in May, surpassing expectations due to robust demand for chemicals, information, and communication products, as reported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.In May, export orders climbed by 7.0% year-over-year, a deceleration from April’s notable 10.8% surge. However, the growth exceeded the anticipated 6.0%.Chemical export orders showed the highest growth at 17.1%, with information and communication product orders closely following with an 11.4% increase. Conversely, orders for transport equipment declined by 12.3%.On a month-over-month basis, May saw a 3.8% rise in export orders.When expressed in New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders grew by 12.6% annually and 3.7% monthly in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com