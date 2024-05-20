Taiwan’s export orders witnessed a significant rise for the second consecutive month in April, driven by robust demand for electronic products, as reported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.The data indicated a double-digit annual growth of 10.8% in April, a notable increase from the 1.2% rise recorded in March. This figure also surpassed the forecasted growth of 4.5%.The strongest surge was seen in electronic product orders, which soared by 22.7%. This was followed by information and communication product orders, which increased by 8.4%, and chemical product orders, which advanced by 8.0%.However, orders for machinery witnessed a decline, registering a 3.4% drop compared to the previous year.On a monthly comparison, export orders slightly decreased by 0.1% in April.When measured in New Taiwan dollars, export orders grew by 17.3% annually and 1.9% monthly in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com