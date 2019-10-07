Taiwan Exports Decline In September

Taiwan’s exports declined in September after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

Exports declined 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.8 percent rise in August. In July, exports had fallen 0.3 percent.

Imports decreased at a slower pace of 0.6 percent after a 3.1 percent fall in the previous month.

The trade surplus fell 28.1 percent from a year ago to $3.13 billion in September.

Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products increased in September and those of base metals and articles of base metal, machinery, plastics and rubber and articles decreased.

Imports of parts of electronic product, machinery and information, communication and audio-video products gained, while imports of mineral products and chemicals decreased from a year ago.

Exports to Japan and U.S.A. grew in September, while those to Mainland China and Hong Kong, ASEAN and Europe declined.

In the January to September period, exports and imports declined by 2.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com