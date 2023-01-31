Taiwan’s export orders declined at a slower-than-expected rate at the end of the year, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Export orders fell sharply by 23.2 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had expected a decline of 25.4 percent.

Bookings for optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus decreased 40.9 percent annually in November, and those for plastics and related articles, rubber and related articles fell 34.1 percent.

Orders for chemicals slumped 29.4 percent and those for basic metals and articles thereof plunged 33.9 percent.

Booking for machinery fell 19.2 percent and orders for electrical machinery products declined 24.1 percent.

Orders for transport equipment contracted 6.3 percent. Bookings for others, and information and communication products came down by 15.9 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, export orders increased 4.1 percent in December.

