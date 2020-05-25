Taiwan Industrial Production Output Growth Eases

Taiwan’s industrial production growth eased notably in April, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs revealed Monday.

Industrial output climbed 3.51 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 11.18 percent expansion seen in March. Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive increase in production.

Within total production, mining and quarrying output showed a strong expansion of 21.89 percent. Manufacturing output advanced 4.15 percent, slower than the 11.93 percent rise a month ago.

Meanwhile, electricity and gas supply fell 5.35 percent and water supply dropped 0.19 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 7.4 percent and manufacturing output slid 7.62 percent in April.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com