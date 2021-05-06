Taiwan Inflation Rises In April

Taiwan’s consumer price inflation rose in April, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 2.09 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.26 percent growth in March. Economists had expected a 1.7 percent rise.

Prices for fuels and lubricants grew 47.95 percent yearly in April and those of transportation gained 14.75 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for fruits declined 5.43 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.64 percent in April.

Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 1.35 percent annually in April and rose 0.64 percent from the previous month.

Separate data showed that the wholesale prices gained 9.62 percent annually in April, after a 4.36 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.59 percent in April.

