In February, Taiwan saw its consumer price inflation rate rise to the highest level it has been in just over 18 months, according to data made public by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics.In more specific terms, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.08 percent from the previous year, up from a 1.80 percent increase in January. This uptick outpaced the forecasted inflation climb of 2.54 percent.Notably, this was the lowest inflation rate recorded since July of the previous year, during which prices had increased by 3.35 percent.The rate of food inflation also grew, rising to 4.49 percent, compared to January's rate of 4.11 percent. The cost of housing saw a similar upward trend, with an increase to 2.02 percent from the earlier 1.75 percent rise seen in January.On a monthly analysis, consumer prices in February saw a slight increase of 0.15 percent, following a 0.22 percent rise in the preceding month.In addition, data revealed an annual increase in producer prices by 0.32 percent in February, marking a turnaround from the 0.56 percent decrease seen in the month prior.