Taiwan Inflation Slows More Than Expected In September

Taiwan’s consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in September, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 0.96 percent climb in August. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 0.9 percent.

Transportation and communication costs grew 1.05 percent annually in September and health costs went up by 2.15 percent. At the same time, food prices dropped 0.18 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed no variations in September.

The statistical office also revealed that wholesale prices climbed at a faster rate of 1.62 percent annually in September, after a 1.13 percent rise in the prior month. It was the second successive monthly increase.

