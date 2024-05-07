In April, Taiwan’s consumer price inflation decelerated beyond anticipation, according to data published by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics on Tuesday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 1.95 percent year over year in April, a slower pace compared to the 2.15 percent rise seen in March. Economists had predicted a slight moderation in inflation to 2.10 percent.Food inflation also saw a slight decrease, falling to 2.58 percent from the previous 2.86 percent. The cost of transportation and communication also rose at a slower rate of 0.69 percent, in comparison to the 1.29 percent increase witnessed in March.From a monthly perspective, consumer prices in April saw a marginal increase of 0.1 percent, following a 0.25 percent rise in the previous month.Moreover, the data revealed that producer prices in April rose by 2.06 percent annually, which is a significant increase from the 0.49 percent growth recorded in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com