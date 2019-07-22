Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises In June

Taiwan jobless rate rose in June after slowing in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, said on Monday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 3.74 percent in June from 3.72 percent in May. In April, the jobless rate was 3.76 percent.

The non-adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.73 percent in June from 3.67 percent in the preceding month.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 8,000 to 445,000 in June from 439,000 in the previous month.

The number of employed persons totaled 11.49 million in June from 11.48 million in the prior month.

