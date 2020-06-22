Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises In May

Taiwan’s unemployment rate increased for the fourth month in a row in May, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Monday.

The non-adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.07 percent in May from 4.03 percent in April. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.67 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased 486,000 in May from 481,000 in the previous month.

Employment decreased to 11.46 million in May from 11.48 million in the prior month.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.16 percent in May from 4.10 percent in the preceding month.

