Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Taiwan Lifts Economic Growth Outlook

Taiwan Lifts Economic Growth Outlook

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Taiwan’s economy is projected to grow more than initially estimated this year as export-related manufacturing activities are less affected by the pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Friday.

In the whole year of 2021, the economy is forecast to grow 5.46 percent, revised up by 0.82 percentage point from the previous forecast.

With government’s promoting control measures to tackle the rising new COVID-19 cases, the pandemic is assumed to be contained in the third quarter of 2021.

Real exports of goods and services are forecast to grow by 15.44 percent this year. Private consumption is expected to grow 2.75 percent in 2021, supported by the stable labor market. Growth in real private fixed capital formation was seen at 9.10 percent.

Gross domestic product grew 8.92 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, up from the previous estimate of 8.16 percent and the 5.15 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, GDP expanded 12.76 percent in the first quarter compared to 12.93 percent estimated previously.

Citing rising crude oil and raw material prices, inflation outlook was revised by 0.39 percentage points to 1.72 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.