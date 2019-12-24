Taiwan M2 Money Supply Growth Climbs In November

Taiwan’s M2 money supply grew at the fastest pace in over three years in November, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The M2 money supply grew 4.14 percent year-on-year following a 3.79 percent increase in October.

The latest increase was the biggest since August 2016, when M2 money supply grew 4.51 percent.

The M1B monetary aggregate grew 7.46 percent annually in November.

The central bank attributed the increase in both M1B and M2 money supply to a growth in capital inflows.

On a month-on-month basis, M2 increase 0.62 percent in November.

