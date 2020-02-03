Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Accelerates In January

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.8.

That’s up from 50.8 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were stronger increases in both output and new orders, while business confidence improved to a 22-month high.

Inventories expanded for the first time since October 2018.

