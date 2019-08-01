Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Contracts At A Softer Pace – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contact, albeit at a slightly slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.1.

That’s up from 45.5 in June, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production and new orders both declined at a slower rate, while employment increased slightly.

Input costs and output charges continued to fall.

Although firms generally anticipate output to fall over the next year, the degree of pessimism was much less marked than seen in June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com