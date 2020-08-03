Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Moves To Expansion In July – Markit Economics

The manufacturing in Taiwan climbed up into expansion territory in July, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.

That’s up from 46.2 in June, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, operating conditions improved slightly. Output stabilized and new business returned to growth, but employment continued to decline.

The rate of job shedding quickened since June and was modest overall. A number of firms commented on relatively subdued sales and efforts to raise efficiency.

