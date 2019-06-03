Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Rises To 48.4 In May – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contract in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.4.

That’s up from 48.2 in April, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production declined amid a further drop in new work. Companies trimmed their output prices at a faster pace, while businesses expressed renewed pessimism towards the year ahead.

Staffing levels declined for the second month running amid reports that firms were choosing not to replace voluntary leavers.

