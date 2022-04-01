Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Slips To 54.1 In March – S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1.

That’s down from 54.3 in February although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Slower increases in output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases all weighed on the headline index. The suppliers delivery times index was the only component to have a positive directional influence on the headline figure, which showed a steeper deterioration in average vendor performance.

Goods producers in Taiwan signaled a weaker increase in output at the end of the first quarter amid reports of subdued client demand and low raw material availability. Notably, the rate of production growth was the slowest seen for four months and only marginal.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com