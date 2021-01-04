Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Surges In December – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a decade-high manufacturing PMI score of 59.4.

That’s up from 56.9 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, firms reported sharper growth of output and new business, although input costs rose rapidly as supplier delays worsened.

Although firms registered steeper increases in production and sales, they adopted a cautious approach to staffing levels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com