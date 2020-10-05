Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In September – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Monday with a PMI score of 55.2.
That’s up from 52.2 in August, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, output rose at a sharper pace and there was a substantial increase in new work. Employment expanded at the quickest rate in nearly two and a half years.
The steeper increase in new business added further pressure to operating capacities, as highlighted by a sustained upturn in backlogs of work. Moreover, the rate of accumulation was the sharpest for over two years.
